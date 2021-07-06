Grandal was removed from Monday's game against the Twins with an apparent left leg injury, Vinnie Duber of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

The veteran catcher suffered the injury on a check swing during the sixth inning and was helped off the field in the middle of his at-bat. Grandal dealt with with tightness in his left calf over the weekend before rejoining the lineup Monday, though it's unclear if he aggravated that issue or if he's dealing with a new injury.