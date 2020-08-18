Grandal left Monday's game against the Tigers with an undisclosed injury, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Grandal appeared to suffer the injury on a play right in front of home plate, as he left the game immediately after. The team should have an update on the catcher's status shortly.
