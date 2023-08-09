Grandal was removed from Tuesday's game against the Yankees with left knee soreness.
Grandal previously missed time in June due to soreness in his right knee, and now his left knee is giving him problems as well. He's officially listed as day-to-day, suggesting the injury may not be too severe, but more information will likely come after Tuesday's game.
