Grandal left Saturday's game against the Rangers with an apparent lower-body injury, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
He grabbed his left leg a bit and stretched it out after singling to right field for his second hit of the day, and he ended up leaving the game. Reese McGuire replaced Grandal at catcher.
More News
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Drives in three•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Not in Tuesday's lineup•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Drives in pair•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Takes seat Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Not starting Thursday•