Grandal will start at catcher and bat seventh in Monday's game in Washington, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Grandal was on the bench for each of the White Sox's last four games but will pick up a start Monday while top backstop Korey Lee gets a breather. Though Lee is off to a 3-for-46 (.065 average) start to his time with the White Sox, he could still get the bulk of the starts at catcher over Grandal for the final two weeks of the season while the non-contending club plays out the string.