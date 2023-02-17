White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said Friday that he wants Grandal to primarily focus on catching this year, per Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com.

Grandal was limited to DH duties for stretches of time last season due to back and knee injuries, but he entered camp this spring at full health and the hope is that he can be a semi-everyday presence behind the plate throughout the 2023 campaign. "I haven't really thought about him as a DH," said Grifol. "That doesn't mean he's not going to. But he's our catcher."