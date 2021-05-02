Grandal failed to register an at bat while logging four walks and two runs as Chicago beat Cleveland 7-3 Saturday.
The veteran catcher demonstrated his on-base penchant by walking each time he stepped up to the dish and now has nine walks compared to one hit over his last six games. This is the norm for Grandal who owns a .333 OBP compared to a .273 slugging.
