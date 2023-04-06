Grandal is not in the White Sox' lineup for Thursday's contest versus the Giants.
Grandal will get some rest after catching three straight and five of the first six games this season. Seby Zavala will catch Lance Lynn.
More News
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Resting Saturday•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Slams clutch homer•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Good exhibition season•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Focusing on catching, not DH•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Riding pine Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Not starting Monday•