Grandal has a .911 OPS across 30 plate appearances during Cactus League action.
Grandal is coming off a disastrous 2022 season, during which he hit just .202/.301/.269 across 376 plate appearances. While it's difficult to make the case for a 34-year-old catcher to bounce back, Grandal has had a promising spring performance that is highlighted by three doubles and a home run. He should head into the season as Chicago's starting backstop.
