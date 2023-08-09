Grandal (knee) will start at catcher and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Yankees.
Grandal was lifted after five innings in Tuesday's 7-1 loss due to a sore left knee, but the injury won't be significant enough to keep him on the bench for the series finale. The veteran backstop will take a .683 OPS -- the second-lowest mark of his career -- into Wednesday's contest.
More News
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Exits with knee injury•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Reclaims top catching job•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: On bench again Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: On bench Sunday•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Day off Friday•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Sits after eight straight starts•