Grandal is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cardinals.

Grandal is hitting just .136 on the season but is a solidly above-average hitter according to his 126 wRC+. He's far more valuable in leagues that use on-base percentage, as an incredible 29.5 percent walk rate has helped him to an excellent .391 mark in that category despite his awful batting average. He'll get a rest Tuesday, with Zack Collins starting behind the plate.