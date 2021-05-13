Grandal went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, two additional runs scored and two walks in the White Sox' 13-8 win over the Twins on Wednesday.
Grandal took Shaun Anderson deep in the fifth inning for his second home run in as many games. He is having a good series, but he is off to the worst start of his career. The catcher is slashing just .130/.384/.333 in 100 plate appearances. The last two games were the first time that he registered a hit in back-to-back appearances this season.
