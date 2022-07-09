Grandal (back) went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run with two walks in a rehab appearance with Double-A Birmingham on Friday.

Grandal was in the lineup for the second consecutive game with Birmingham, and he served as the designated hitter on each occasion. He's gone 3-for-6 with four walks in his two starts, but he is still expected to remain on his rehab assignment through the All-Star break.