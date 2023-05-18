Grandal (hamstring) is in the White Sox' lineup for Thursday's game versus the Guardians.
Grandal wasn't expected to play Thursday after his hamstring issue flared up Wednesday, but he's talked his way into the lineup at designated hitter. He'll bat fifth against Logan Allen.
