Manager Pedro Grifol said he expects Grandal (hamstring) to be "alright," James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Grandal exited Thursday's game against the Royals with hamstring tightness. While the team was still waiting on a full medical report, initial reports suggest he will be in for a quick return.
