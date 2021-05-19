Grandal went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a pair of walks during Tuesday's loss to the Twins.
Grandal left the yard against Bailey Ober in the third inning to add another pair of runs to Chicago's lead. While the 32-year-old backstop now has five long balls to his name this season, his batting line of .132/.387/.316 leaves much to be desired.
