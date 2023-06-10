Grandal went 3-for-4 with a solo homer in Friday's win over Miami.

Grandal's second-inning home run opened the game's scoring and was his first long ball since May 23. In nine games since then, he was stuck in a 4-for-31 (.129) rut. The veteran catcher is now slashing .263/.330/.404 with 14 extra-base hits and 17 RBI through 188 plate appearances.