Grandal went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run during Tuesday's 8-5 win against Cleveland.
The 32-year-old entered Tuesday's contest 1-for-21 over the previous seven games, but he busted out with his second homer of the season. Grandal has a .150/.306/.350 slash line with two home runs, six runs, and nine RBI through 12 games.
