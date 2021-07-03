Grandal was removed from Friday's game against the Tigers due to left calf tightness.
Grandal went 1-for-2 with a run, an RBI and a strikeout to begin Friday's contest, but he was replaced by Zack Collins behind the plate in the bottom of the fifth inning. The 32-year-old will be further evaluated to determine the extent of his injury.
