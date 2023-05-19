Grandal (hamstring) isn't starting Friday against the Royals and probably won't catch Saturday either, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said the team wanted to give Grandal time to rest his hamstring, which has been giving Grandal problems over the past week. He is available for a pinch-hit opportunity, but Seby Zavala will be the one behind the dish for the time being.