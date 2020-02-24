White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Likely to miss another week

Manager Rick Renteria estimated that Grandal (calf) would miss between seven and 10 games prior to appearing in Grapefruit League matchups, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Grandal has been battling a mild calf strain over the beginning of spring training, but he's been able to participate in hitting and catching drills. The 32-year-old is scheduled to perform sprinting drills Monday, but he'll likely be sidelined between one and two weeks prior to appearing in Grapefruit League games. However, the injury is not expected to affect his availability for Opening Day if his recovery continues smoothly.