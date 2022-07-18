Grandal (back) went 0-for-2 with three walks Sunday in his rehab game with Triple-A Charlotte.
Grandal drew starts at either first base or catcher over his last three games with Charlotte and looks like he'll be ready to return from the 10-day injured list to step back in as the White Sox's No. 1 catcher when the big club opens its second-half schedule Friday against the Guardians. The 33-year-old, who has been on the shelf since June 13 with lower-back spasms, began his rehab assignment July 7. Between stops with Charlotte and Double-A Birmingham, Grandal appeared in nine games and went 9-for-25 with two home runs and an impressive 13:4 BB:K.
