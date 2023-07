Grandal is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Grandal is on the bench for the second straight day and for the fifth time in seven games, perhaps signaling that there's been a changing of the guard atop the depth chart at catcher. Seby Zavala will pick up another turn behind the dish in place of Grandal, who has turned in an underwhelming .594 OPS since the beginning of June and has also taken a step back defensively in 2023.