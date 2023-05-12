Grandal (hamstring) isn't starting Friday against the Astros, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.
Grandal was removed from Thursday's game against the Royals due to hamstring tightness, but the injury isn't expected to be particularly serious. He'll be out of the lineup for at least one game, as Seby Zavala will start behind the plate and bat seventh during Friday's series opener.
