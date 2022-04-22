Grandal isn't starting Friday's game against the Twins.
Grandal will get a chance to reset after he went just 1-for-21 with two RBI, a walk and five strikeouts in his last six appearances. Reese McGuire will start behind the dish and bat eighth.
