Grandal is not in the lineup Friday against the Mariners.
Grandal went 5-for-10 in the final two games of Chicago's previous series against the Dodgers, but he'll grab some rest Friday night in Seattle. Seby Zavala is starting at catcher and bating ninth for the White Sox.
