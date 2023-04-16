Grandal is not in the lineup for Sunday's contest against the Orioles, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.
Grandal gets a day of rest after going 3-for-5 and driving in a run in the extra-innings win over the Orioles on Saturday. Seby Zavala is behind the plate and hitting eighth in his place.
