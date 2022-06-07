Grandal isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Dodgers, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.
Grandal started in the last four games and went 2-for-13 with two RBI, three walks and five strikeouts. Reese McGuire will start behind the dish and bat eighth Tuesday.
More News
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Drives in pair•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Takes seat Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Not starting Thursday•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Slugs second homer•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Out of Sunday's lineup•