White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Grandal isn't starting Wednesday against the Red Sox.
Grandal will get a chance to reset after he went 0-for-9 with five strikeouts over the last two games. Reese McGuire is starting behind the dish and batting eighth.
