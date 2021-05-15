Grandal is not in Saturday's lineup against the Royals, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

The switch-hitting catcher receives a day off after struggling mightily Friday, striking out in each of his three at-bats. Walks have been the calling card for Grandal and his .373 on-base percentage, but he failed to draw a base on balls Friday. Zack Collins gets the start at catcher Saturday.

