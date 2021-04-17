Grandal isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Red Sox.
Grandal has gone hitless with six walks, one run, one RBI and four strikeouts in his last 21 plate appearances. Zack Collins will start behind the dish Saturday, batting sixth.
