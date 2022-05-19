site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Not starting Thursday
RotoWire Staff
Grandal isn't starting Thursday against the Royals.
Grandal started in the last four games and went 4-for-16 with a homer, two RBI, a walk and two strikeouts. Reese McGuire will start behind the dish and bat eighth during Thursday's series finale.
