White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Not starting Tuesday
Grandal isn't in Tuesday's lineup against the Pirates.
Grandal started three consecutive games since returning from a back issue, but he'll get a day off against Pittsburgh. James McCann will start behind the plate Tuesday.
