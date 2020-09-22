Grandal (hand) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game in Cleveland.
Grandal left Monday's contest with a bruised right hand. It doesn't sound as though he'll need to miss too much time, but with the White Sox's postseason berth already secured, they can afford to be cautious with him. James McCann starts behind the plate in his absence.
