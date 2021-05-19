Grandal isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Twins.
Grandal went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, two walks and a strikeout in Tuesday's loss to Minnesota. Zack Collins will start behind the plate and bat seventh.
