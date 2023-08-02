Grandal is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Rangers.
Grandal hasn't drawn a start since Saturday, though he came off the bench Tuesday and there's no word of any new physical issue. Seby Zavala will catch again and bat ninth Wednesday versus Texas.
