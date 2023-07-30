Grandal is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians.
Grandal has a .250/.318/.425 slash line since the All-Star break and will sit Sunday for the second time in Chicago's past three games. Seby Zavala will receive another start behind the plate and bat ninth.
