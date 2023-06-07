Grandal is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Yankees.
Seby Zavala will catch and bat ninth after slugging two home runs and tallying three total RBI to help the White Sox win 3-2 over the Yankees on Tuesday. It seems like a case of manager Pedro Grifol simply riding the hot hand, as Grandal has far out-hit Zavala over the course of the year.
More News
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Sitting out Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Taking seat Monday•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Resting Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Returns to lineup Sunday•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Remains out of lineup•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Likely out next two games•