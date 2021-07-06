Grandal is expected to miss four to six weeks with a torn tendon in his left knee, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

The catcher falls victim to a knee injury in his first game back from a relatively minor calf ailment. Specifics about Grandal's return timeline should become available in a few weeks. Zack Collins will be the White Sox's starting catcher, with Seby Zavala, whom the team recalled Tuesday, serving as the backup.