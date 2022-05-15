site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Out of Sunday's lineup
Grandal is not in Sunday's lineup against the Yankees.
He has yet to get going at the dish this season and is hitting .162 with a .354 OBP and zero home runs in 11 games this month. Reese McGuire will start at catcher and hit eighth.
