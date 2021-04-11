Grandal is not in the lineup Sunday against the Royals.
Grandal will head to the bench for Sunday's series finale despite receiving an impromptu off day due to Saturday's postponement. Zack Collins will start behind the plate and bat seventh for the White Sox.
