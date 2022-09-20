site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: white-soxs-yasmani-grandal-out-of-tuesdays-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Out of Tuesday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Grandal is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Guardians, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.
Grandal is hitting .205 with two home runs in 13 games this month. Seby Zavala will start behind the dish and hit eighth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read