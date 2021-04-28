Grandal is not in Wednesday's lineup against the Tigers.
It's been a rough stretch for Grandal at the plate, as he is hitting .059 with one home run over his last 11 games, albeit with more walks (eight) than strikeouts (seven) over that stretch. He will be back in the lineup Thursday, per Scott Merkin of MLB.com.
