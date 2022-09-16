Grandal went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk Thursday against the Guardians.

Grandal went deep in the fourth inning to tally his fifth home run of the season. Two of those long balls have come in his last nine starts, during which time he's also hit .250 with five RBI and four runs scored. However, that's hardly enough to cover up his disappointing .207/.309/.281 line across 330 plate appearances on the season.

