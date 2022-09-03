Grandal went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional RBI and an additional run scored in Friday's 3-2 win over the Twins.

Grandal supplied an RBI single and scored in the fourth inning, then added a game-tying solo shot in the eighth. This was the catcher's third game back from a knee injury -- he's gone 3-for-10 with two walks since his return. The 33-year-old is slashing .207/.311/.276 with four homers, 23 RBI, 12 runs scored and a stolen base through 302 plate appearances this season, and he should continue to serve as the White Sox's primary catcher when healthy.