Grandal went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk, two RBI and two runs scored Sunday against the Royals.

Grandal was busy at the plate, with the highlight coming on an RBI double in the eighth inning that put the White Sox up 7-2. He's put together a modest four-game hitting streak, during which he's smacked a home run, two doubles, driven in four and scored two runs. Overall, Grandal has managed a .257/.376/.440 line across 133 plate appearances.