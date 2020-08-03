Grandal went 3-for-4 with a walk, three RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 9-2 win over the Royals.

Grandal, who drove in runs on three consecutive plate appearances, heated up over the weekend. He went 5-for-9 with a double, two walks, five RBI and three runs scored. The catcher's production helped the White Sox extend their win streak to four and moved them above .500 for the first time this season.