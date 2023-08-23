Grandal is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mariners.
Carlos Perez will step in behind the dish while Grandal retreats to the bench for a day game after a night game. Grandal had been included in the lineup at either catcher or designated hitter in each of the last seven contests, going 4-for-25 with two walks, two runs and no RBI.
