Grandal is out of the lineup for Sunday's game at Tampa Bay.
Grandal went 4-for-17 with a two doubles, a solo homer and two additional runs while starting the past five games, and he'll take a seat for Sunday's series finale in Tampa Bay. Seby Zavala will receive the start behind the plate against Rays righty Zach Eflin.
