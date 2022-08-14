Grandal is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers.
Grandal started the past five games and will take a seat Sunday after going 5-for-16 with a home run, two RBI, two runs and four walks during that stretch. Seby Zavala will work behind the plate and bat eighth in the series finale versus Detroit.
